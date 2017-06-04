WWE Wrestlers Losing in Their Hometown; Usos & Naomi Off House Shows

- WWE continued their trend of having wrestlers lose in their hometown with AJ Styles getting pinned in Atlanta on Smackdown. Over the past year, we have seen Charlotte, Sasha Banks, Bayley and as noted before, this is something WWE seems to like to do as they feel it generates good heel heat. For what it's worth, Money in the Bank is being held in St. Louis, MO which is billed as Randy Orton's hometown.

- The Usos and Naomi did not participate in any weekend house shows as they were taping for a new television show, the details of which are currently unannounced.




