Alexa Bliss On Feud With Bayley, Not Being Part Of First Women's MITB Match

WWE RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss spoke with The Baltimore Sun ahead of this Sunday's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view. Below are some of the highlights.

On she and Bayley being complete opposites: "Oh yeah, we are polar opposites. Bayley is huggable and likes to dole out high fives. I could care less if anyone likes me. I don't want to touch people, come on. That just makes our rivalry just that much better because we are such opposites that the feud clicks. In the ring, I just find a lot of joy in taking everything that she has away. If she goes to high five someone, I'm going to hit her after she high fives them. It's just a lot of fun, and makes the feud that much better."

On Bayley being the underdog despite size difference: "Here's the thing with that, Bayley does a great job of doing what she does. She has her strengths. Obviously she is the ultimate underdog, and I don't think that my size has an impact on that. I feel like I have a big enough attitude to be 6 feet tall. I think that helps a lot. I just have to make sure that my attitude is big enough to keep it so that nobody likes me. And Bayley knows what she's doing; she wouldn't be in the position that she's in if she didn't know what she was doing and wasn't such an amazing underdog."

On not being part of the first-ever Women's Money In The Bank ladder match: "You know, at first when I saw Shane come out and make that match, I did wish that I could be part of it. But, I have a lot of things to focus on right now on Raw. I'm excited for the women of SmackDown to make history and have the first-ever Money in the Bank ladder match, because that's a huge moment in the women's revolution. I think it's amazing for them and do I wish that I was in that match? Absolutely. But do I have any regrets? No, because I have my own things to focus on, like retaining my Raw women's championship, and hitting people with kendo sticks and trying to avoid being hit with kendo sticks."

