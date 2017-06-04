Updated Extreme Rules Betting Odds: Shifting Favorite in Main Event

Sponsored Links

-- Here are the latest odds for tonight's WWE Extreme Rules, as per 5Dimes. The only notable change is that Seth Rollins is now favored to win the match, which is a result that backstage sources actually reported from the get go. Fatal Five Way #1 Contender Match

Samoa Joe +165

Seth Rollins -140

Finn Balor +850

Bray Wyatt +1,650

Roman Reigns +4,500 Intercontinental Title Match

Dean Ambrose +155

The Miz -195 Raw Women's Title Match

Alexa Bliss -350

Bayley +250 Raw Tag Team Title Match

The Hardys +333

Cesaro and Sheamus -500 WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Neville -500

Austin Aries +333 Rich Swann and Sasha Banks -170

Noam Dar and Alicia Fox +130





