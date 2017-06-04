Updated Extreme Rules Betting Odds: Shifting Favorite in Main Event

-- Here are the latest odds for tonight's WWE Extreme Rules, as per 5Dimes. The only notable change is that Seth Rollins is now favored to win the match, which is a result that backstage sources actually reported from the get go.

Fatal Five Way #1 Contender Match
Samoa Joe +165
Seth Rollins -140
Finn Balor +850
Bray Wyatt +1,650
Roman Reigns +4,500

Intercontinental Title Match
Dean Ambrose +155
The Miz -195

Raw Women's Title Match
Alexa Bliss -350
Bayley +250

Raw Tag Team Title Match
The Hardys +333
Cesaro and Sheamus -500

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Neville -500
Austin Aries +333

Rich Swann and Sasha Banks -170
Noam Dar and Alicia Fox +130




