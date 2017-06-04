Live WWE Extreme Rules Results Now In Progress (6/4)

Sponsored Links



Extreme Rules Kickoff Show

- David Otunga is back on the broadcast team tonight. Nia Jax joins the pre-show panel to talk trash about Bayley.

- Kalisto def. Apollo Crews: Titus gets in Kalisto's face before the match, and he's at ringside with Titus. Crews hits a dropkick early on for a two count on Kalisto. Kalisto comes back and throws Crews to the outside then he follows up with a springboard 450 onto Crews at ringside. Kalisto goes for another splash on Crews but this time Crews punches him out of the air. Back in the ring, Crews hits a suplex then holds Kalisto down with a front face lock. Kalisto comes back with a series of kicks and a hurricanrana for a two count and Titus barks instructions from ringside. Kalisto comes off the top but Crews catches him mid-air and hits him with a Samoan Drop. Titus gets on the apron to yell at Crews, and Kalisto comes up from behind and hits the Salida Del Sol on Crew by springboarding off of Titus. Kalisto pins for the win, and it appears Titus cost Crews the match.

- Kurt Angle briefly joins the pre-show panel to welcome us to Extreme Rules, and he predicts that Samoa Joe will win the main event tonight.

WWE Extreme Rules 2017

