Final Betting Odds for Extreme Rules: Smart Money in, Odds Swing Again

The smart money is in for WWE Extreme Rules and once again Samoa Joe is favored at -900 to win the Fatal Five Way. Seth Rollins overtook Joe in the odds as the favorite but Samoa Joe has resettled as the odds on favorite. Rollins is still more likely to win compared to anyone except Joe however.

Dean Ambrose is projected to lose the Intercontinental Championship match with the “Lunatic Fringe” defending against The Miz who is favored at -4800. Alexa Bliss' odds of retaining the Raw Womens' Championship have widened significantly to -2300. Cesaro and Sheamus are projected to win the Raw Tag Team Championships against Matt and Jeff Hardy in a Steel Cage Match with odds of -16000, making them the most favored competitors of the entire PPV.

Neville is also heavily favored to once again retain the Cruiserweight Championship against Austin Aries at -7500. The preshow match projects the team of Rich Swann and Sasha Banks at -6000.

A simple explanation of how these odds are interpreted is that the minus sign indicates the favorite and the plus sign is for the underdog. So it would take a $16000 bet on Sheamus and Cesaro to win only $100 as they are heavy favorites but a successful $100 on the Hardy Boys would win $4000 as they are huge underdogs according to the current odds.

Universal Championship #1 Contenders Match
Samoa Joe -900
Seth Rollins +500
Finn Balor +3500
Bray Wyatt +5000
Roman Reigns +7500
Cruiserweight Championship
Neville(c) -7500
Austin Aries +2500

Intercontinental Champion
The Miz -4800
Dean Ambrose(c) +1600

RAW Women’s Championship
Alexa Bliss -2300
Bayley +1100

RAW Tag Team Championship
The Hardys -16000
Cesaro and Sheamus +4000

Mixed Tag Team Match
Rich Swann & Sasha Banks -6000
Noam Dar & Alicia Fox +2000

Credit: BetWrestling




