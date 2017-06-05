WWE Raw Preview: Extreme Rules Fallout, Miz's Celebration, Kurt Angle, more

Sponsored Links



Can Samoa Joe conquer The Beast Incarnate?

Samoa Joe embraced the chaos once again at WWE Extreme Rules, defeating Bálor, Wyatt, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns in an Extreme Rules Fatal 5-Way Match to earn a Universal Championship opportunity against Brock Lesnar at the inaugural WWE Great Balls of Fire event. On Raw Talk last night, the victorious challenger had a chilling message for The Beast Incarnate. Will The Samoan Submission Specialist’s bold words garner a response from Lesnar and his vocal advocate, Paul Heyman?

Cesaro & Sheamus take The Hardy Boyz to the Extreme

As resilient as they come, Matt & Jeff no doubt have plans to invoke their guaranteed rematch clause sooner rather than later. When will the veteran brothers strike back against The Alabaster Gladiator and the cunning Swiss Cyborg?

What’s next for Alexa Bliss?

How will the self-proclaimed “Goddess of WWE” mark her unsettling victory over Bayley tonight? Also, will Nia Jax soon get the title opportunity she was promised?

The Miz's Intercontinental Championship "comeback tour" begins

After winning his 92nd pay-per-view match, The Miz will host a “must-see” celebration tonight alongside Maryse and his golden co-star, officially kicking off his Intercontinental Championship “comeback tour.” Somehow, we doubt Ambrose will get an invite.

What dirt did Corey Graves have on Kurt Angle?

What did Graves receive that could be damaging to the WWE Hall of Famer’s reputation? Will this controversy affect Angle’s judgment in the lead-up to WWE Great Balls of Fire on July 9?