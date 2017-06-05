Sean Waltman Gives His Take On Tiger Woods' Recent DUI Arrest

Sean "X-Pac" Waltman recently appeared as a guest on The Tomorrow Show for an interview.

During his appearance on the program (see above), the former WWE and WCW Superstar addressed Tiger Woods' recent DUI arrest.

"Pharmaceuticals, they got a hold of him," said Waltman. "It's what it sounds like to me. I'm the guy that always brings that back to childhood trauma of some kind."

Waltman continued, "Here's the thing though. As somebody that has a lot of experience with that type of thing, Kev, not everyone misuses their pain medicine."

"He has a history of drug addiction," Waltman added. "When you're not telling your doctor 'hey don't prescribe me that because I've had issues before' you're setting yourself up to do that. That's what addicts do. They set themselves up for things like that, to relapse. Things like that."

Check out the complete Sean Waltman interview above or at TheTomorrowShow.com.




