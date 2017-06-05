Jim Cornette: Vince Russo E-Mails McMahon Every Week Begging For Job

Sponsored Links



During the latest episode of Table For 3 on the WWE Network, Jim Cornette, who was joined by Eric Bischoff and Michael "P.S." Hayes, went on a rant about Vince Russo.

Part of Cornette's Russo-rant was the revelation that the former longtime WWE, WCW and Impact Wrestling writer has been e-mailing Vince McMahon on a regular basis "begging for a job" with WWE again.

"The thing is, I've got to think our old friend, fart stench, sh*t stain, of course, the Archbishop of Talentbury, which I did get, by the way. I did hear about that. This f*cking clown once again revealed, and he stooges on himself, it's not like we need to talk about him," said Cornette.

"He stooges on himself all the time. Whenever he's doing something wrong, or when he's doing something he's not supposed to be doing, or people aren't supposed to know about, he emails accidentally to tell them about it. But the idiot said again last week on the internet, in front of God and everybody, 'well, I've contacted Vince about going back [to WWE],'" Cornette added.

"He emails, and I have this on pretty good authority, Vince Russo emails Vince McMahon every week after RAW, every week, and still to this day, and tries to explain to him how much better it could be and he begs constantly for a job, 'oh, Vince, I could do this and I could do that. Blah, blah, blah.' He's the only one who hasn't figured out that everyone [has] seen through his f--king bulls--t and don't want him around. But, I hear Russo, on a weekly basis, begs for another job with WWE."

Cornette continued, "I meanwhile, sit here quietly in my own home, don't have any contact with them until they called me and very politely, as we've covered, asked me to come down there and be a part of the WrestleMania weekend festivities, and do the Hall Of Fame thing, and also do the show. And also, Eric Bischoff, I don't know for a fact, but I'm probably convinced that he doesn't call on a weekly basis and beg for a job and they bring him in too and we're on the shows and we're on the Hall Of Fame, and et cetera, and we're knocking Russo."

The longtime wrestling manager / creative figure continued, "So basically, this f*cking guy has to sit in his hovel or wherever he f*cking lives, and watch two guys who don't give a f*ck go back to the WWE and be asked to come back to WWE and do a show where they can knock him while every week he's begging Vince, 'please Vince! Please take me back! I need a job. Please, please, please, please, please!' f*ck, hopefully this will make him just go ahead and just end it all."

The latest episode of Table For 3 is available today on the WWE Network.

