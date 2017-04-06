WWE Live Event Results (6/4/17) - Glens Falls, NY

Sponsored Links



Thanks to rajah.com reader Tommy Dinardi & Dinardi Halloween for sending in these results:

Ended up attending Sunday night's WWE SmackDown! Live house show while RAW

was running Extreme Rules. The Glens Falls Civic Center was far from sold

out, maybe 2000 if they were lucky in a 4000+ venue. However, much better

than the hundreds that TNA used to draw in the same venue & the dozens drawn

by the rare Indy show.

The arena is home to a lot of hockey games, so me and my girlfriend were able

to score seats by the zamboni entrance that essentially put us in what would

be equivalent to the hard camera spot for a TV taping. Maybe 10 rows back

from the ring, within shouting distance & eyeline of the wrestlers. Amazing!

Match #1: Breezango def. American Alpha & The Colons in a Triple Threat Tag

Team Match

Breezango were way over, AA got a good pop & The Colons even got a decent

reaction that turned to heat during the match. Breeze took a beating most of

the match, crowd didn't know how to react for Breezango vs. AA spots.

Fandango gets the hot tag, we get the do-se-do toss outs for the four

non-legal men, Fandango pins one of the Colons with the Falcon Arrow. 3/5

Match #2: "The Perfect 10" Tye Dillinger def. Aiden English

English comes out singing & cutting his usual promo putting down the town,

what a singing voice. (We were the only pro-English members in the audience.)

Tye comes out with his 10 sign, English demands Charles Robinson take it

away. The ends up taking out a smaller sign. English gets that one taken away

as well. Tye with a smaller one that gets torn up to incite him on offense.

Back-and-forth match with Aiden mostly on offense, English with some close

near falls including a neck breaker/one-man Whirlie Dervish & crossface

variation. Tye appeared knocked out, English played to the crowd and

eventually eats a Tye Breaker. 2.5/5

Match #3: Luke Harper def. Erick Rowan

Rowan out first to a decent reaction, turned to heat once Harper made his

entrance to a good pop. One woman in the crowd chanted for Rowan non-stop,

Harper looked to be poking fun at him over it. Rowan ended up blowing up a

balloon and letting it go while pointing at her. Little kids were LOVING

Harper and he was really playing to the crowd, can't wait to see more of this

character development if they allow it on TV. Back-and-forth affair, Rowan

played to the Harper kid fans and ends up eating a boot & discus clothesline

for the pin. Harper hung around taking pictures with all the kids upfront

afterwards, class act guy. 2.75/5

Match #4: Sami Zayn & Shinsuke Nakamura def. WWE United States Champion Kevin

Owens & Baron Corbin

KO is a heat magnet, I lost track of how many times he was crotch chopping

fans in the audience. Also covering phones while people tried to take

pictures & smack-talking the kids up front. Corbin got a decent reaction,

good pops for Zayn & Nakamura. KO with much stalling before the match, gets

on the mic to declare himself the U.S. Champ and Zayn jumps him outside.

Faces were in control most of the match, everyone paired off at least once

for a portion of the match. There was a girl in the front row with a Sami

Zayn sign near the heel corner that KO continually went over towards and

egged on continually, eventually Zayn makes the hot tag and Nakamura finished

off KO with the Kinshasa. Autographs & pictures from Zayn & Nakamura to send

the fans home happy into intermission, watching Sami with his front row fan

after the match was absolutely adorable. 3.25/5

Intermission. Typical "What Happens Next?" giveaway with an Army Veteran in

the crowd.

Match #5: WWE SmackDown! Women's Champion Naomi, Becky Lynch, & Charlotte

def. Carmella, Tamina, & Natalya with James Ellsworth in a 6-Man Tag Team

Match

Faces got their separate entrances to big pops, heels came out with Natalya.

Natalya got a decent reaction and quickly turned the crowd by yelling at

them. Typical solid work from all the women warming up for Money In The Bank,

Carmella's apron antics reacting to her team on offense were hilarious. Becky

plays face-in-peril most of the match, eventually an Ellsworth distraction

causes things to break down with Naomi getting a sunset flip roll-up pin on

Natalya. The faces spent plenty of time with the fans after the match, one

kid in particular getting a handful of Charlotte's butt while getting his

picture for everyone in the arena to see on the big screen. Well played, kid.

3/5

Of note during this celebration: they were mainly going with the kids, though

one noticeable exception was a creepy Charles Manson-y looking guy who

frequents all the Capital Region wrestling events in pleather pants & uncut

nails who managed to negotiate a quick hug with Becky, despite what looked

like a little resistance from her. If she happens to see this: I recommend a

chlorine bath ASAP. You can thank me later.

Match #6: Sin Cara & Mojo Rawley def. The Ascension

Sin Cara to a decent pop, Rawley to a good reaction, & The Ascension has loud

music that might've drowned out whatever reaction they probably didn't get.

The Ascension is billed at 485, but Victor looks like he's 350 lbs. easily.

Didn't they both use to be the same size? Is Victor bulking up? Anyways, Mojo

was actually over throughout the match. Weird. Back-and-forth match with Sin

Cara taking most of the beating while working in his comebacks, Mojo mostly

on offense for his moments. Despite Konnor trying to prevent a tag to Mojo,

he eventually eats the corner punch for the pin. During the melee set-up to

the ending, Viktor took a rather nasty sounding shot to his already

more-heavily-padded right elbow and looked to be favoring it for the closing

moments. 2.5/5

Main Event: Jinder Mahal with The Singh Brothers def. AJ Styles to retain the

WWE Championship

Mahal out first to some good heat. I've loved the dude ever since the crappy

Khali angle never got a proper blow-off win for him & the Don't Hinder Jinder

days, and my girlfriend loves his physique, so once again we were the only

supporters in the crowd. During his opening promo about the lack of respect

he gets from America, I started doing the "bow down/we're not worthy" gesture

(there was definitive eye-contact) and he actually had to stop his speech to

hold back his amusement. He ended up continuing to play to our side

throughout the match too! Just one of those moments that makes the house

shows totally worth checking out if you have the chance.

AJ interrupts his speech in Punjabi, back-and-forth match with the numbers

advantage being used against Styles throughout. Styles kept calling for the

Phenomenal Forearm and Styles Clash throughout the match but never hit them,

eventually locking in the Calf Crusher but the Singh Brothers split up,

distracting the ref & assisting Mahal to the ropes respectively. AJ has had

enough and goes after the former Bollywood Boys, and the distraction was

enough for Mahal to score the ROLLUP OF DEATH~! (Thanks, John Canton!) for

the win. After the match, a 3-on-1 beatdown ensues but AJ fights off Mahal

whoquickly escapes the ring, leaving the brothers behind. One suffers a

pump-handle gut-buster, with a Styles Clash on the other as Mahal looks on.

The heels sulkenly retreated while Styles celebrated with the fans like the

earlier faces to send the fans home happy. 2.75/5

Not a bad match on the card, almost the full 3-hours (I've been to shows that

barely topped 2), & a hot crowd throughout! I've been to plenty of historic

shows over my 20+ years as a fan (Edge winning his first WWE Championship,

Christian becoming #1 Contendor the same night Edge retired, Jericho pissing

in Regal's tea, the first Invasion house show, first post-draft RAW in 2002)

and despite house shows being predictable, I would rank this show as one of

my favorites I've ever been to. Can't wait for the next time!