Video: Sheamus & Cesaro Win RAW Tag-Team Titles At Extreme Rules
In addition to the Intercontinental Championship changing hands, the RAW Tag-Team Championships also changed hands at Sunday night's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view.
At the RAW brand pay-per-view held at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland last night, the team of Sheamus and Cesaro defeated the now former RAW Tag-Team Champions The Hardy Boyz to become the new title-holders.
Check out video coverage of the title change from Sunday night's PPV above and below. For complete WWE Extreme Rules 2017 results, click here.