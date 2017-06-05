Video: Sheamus & Cesaro Win RAW Tag-Team Titles At Extreme Rules

Submitted by Matt Boone on June 5, 2017 - 12:11pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

In addition to the Intercontinental Championship changing hands, the RAW Tag-Team Championships also changed hands at Sunday night's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

At the RAW brand pay-per-view held at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland last night, the team of Sheamus and Cesaro defeated the now former RAW Tag-Team Champions The Hardy Boyz to become the new title-holders.

Check out video coverage of the title change from Sunday night's PPV above and below. For complete WWE Extreme Rules 2017 results, click here.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.