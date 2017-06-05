Samoa Joe Wins Fatal-5-Way, Set To Face Brock Lesnar At 7/9 PPV

Sponsored Links



Following Sunday night's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view in Baltimore, Maryland, the RAW brand has a new number one contender for the WWE Universal Championship.

Samoa Joe won the Extreme Rules main event, a Fatal-5-Way number one contender match, choking out Finn Balor to win the match and earn the next shot at reigning RAW Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

The Samoa Joe vs. Brock Lesnar WWE Universal Championship match goes down at the WWE Great Balls Of Fire pay-per-view, which takes place live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Sunday, July 9th. Join us here on 7/9 for live coverage of the show.

Check out video coverage from WWE of Miz's I-C title victory above and below. For complete WWE Extreme Rules 2017 results, click here.