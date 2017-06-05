Possible Raw Spoilers for Tonight's Show

-- According to a report at pwinsider.com, tonight's Raw is supposed to be heavily built around Samoa Joe winning the Fatal Fiveway match and his upcoming match against Brock Lesnar at the Great Balls of Fire PPV. There is scheduled to be at least one interview segment where Joe speaks on his win and his upcoming challenge.

-- Paul Heyman is expected to be at the event and likely will be on TV as well.

-- As indicated in the Raw preview from WWE.com, the Miz will be celebrating his Intercontinental title win.

-- There is a possibility of Nia Jax challenging Alexa Bliss for the WWE Women's title. Jax has been left out of the picture the last few weeks but recently took a jab at the Raw creative team for not utilizing the entire roster of women they have available, unlike Smackdown.




