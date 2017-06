Sponsored Links

-- Someone at ESPN pointed out that the Hardy Boyz last two tag team title reigns share a remarkable coincidence and similarity. Ten years ago in 2007, the brothers won the tag team titles on April 2 and then lost it on June 4, 2007. This year after returning to WWE, the duo once again captured the titles on April 2 and then ended up losing them again on June 4. Interesting timing of the last two title reigns for the Hardy Boyz ... #WWEExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/ZYtOXZ4y62 — WWE on ESPN (@WWEonESPN) June 5, 2017





