Kickoff Match Announced for Tonight's Raw

-- WWE.com added the following this afternoon to their Raw preview:

Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt went to the extreme last night in a No. 1 Contender’s Extreme Rules Fatal 5-Way Match, but tonight they’ll clash one-on-one in Raw’s opening contest.

Reigns and Wyatt have a long and storied history together, and in the aftermath of last night’s savage melee, their rivalry just might be more intense than ever. Can The Big Dog protect his yard from the sinister Eater of Worlds?