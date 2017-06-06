WWE Smackdown Preview: Nakamura vs. Owens, Styles vs. Ziggler, more

Sponsored Links



-- The official Smackdown Live preview from WWE.com:

Shinsuke Nakamura and Kevin Owens to square off in one-on-one action for first time tonight on SmackDown LIVE

Nakamura has defeated United States Champion Kevin Owens in tag team action in back-to-back weeks, and The New Face of America will look to get a measure of payback when he squares off with The King of Strong Style in one-on-one action tonight.

Styles and Ziggler clash in rematch

Tonight, Styles will seek payback for that loss, as he gets a rematch against The Showoff. Will Styles get his retribution, or will Ziggler once again show why every other Superstar in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match should be watching out for him?

Naomi and Money in the Bank Ladder Match entrants collide in Six-Woman Tag Team battle

This week on SmackDown LIVE, current titleholder Naomi will join forces with two of the match’s entrants, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, to take on the other three Ladder Match participants, the “welcoming committee” of Natalya, Carmella & Tamina.

The New Day to make SmackDown LIVE in-ring debut

Tonight, The New Day will make their in-ring debut on SmackDown LIVE, though Kofi Kingston, Big E & Xavier Woods haven’t seen action in almost two months. Will they have any ring rust to shake off, or will The Power of Positivity propel them to victory as they tune up for WWE Money in the Bank?