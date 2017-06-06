Backstage News on the WWE Raw Announce Team

- David Otunga may have lost his spot on the WWE announce team after being away the last several weeks filming a movie. Otunga is back - and was on the Extreme Rules pre-show panel - but on Raw last night, Booker T remained at the announce booth.

- If true, the likely situation here is that the plan was for Booker T to cover for Otunga for about six weeks, but Booker T came across better than Otunga and WWE has decided to keep Booker there on a permanent basis.




