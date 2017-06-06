Report: WWE's Plans for the UK Championship Series; Wrestlers Sign New Contracts

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on June 6, 2017 - 8:00am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

-- According to a report at Pro Wrestling Sheet, WWE is planning to run house shows in the U.K. two times per month after they officially launch the UK Championship series.

-- This would be in addition to shooting every six weeks for what is presumed to be for the WWE Network show.

-- The report adds that wrestlers Pete Dunne, Tyler Brate, Trent Seven, Wolfgang and Mark Andrews have all agreed to "updated" contracts with the company that would allow them to work both at the WWE Performance Center as a supplement to their main role as part of the UK brand.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.