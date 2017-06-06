Thea "Rosita" Trinidad Reportedly Signs Contract with WWE

Sponsored Links



-- Thea Trinidad - who is also known as Rosita in TNA - has reportedly signed a contract with WWE and will be reporting to the WWE Performance Center soon, reports Pro Wrestling Sheet.

-- Trinidad, who is in a relationship with current star Austin Aries, recently was ringside on an NXT show but wasn't shown on camera when the show actually aired. She wrestled on an NXT show last year and appeared on WWE TV back in 2013 as one of Adam Rose's "Rosebuds."

-- Trinidad also played AJ Lee's role in the upcoming biopic on Paige and her family.