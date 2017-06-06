Smith Hart in Hospice Care, Update on Finn Balor

Sponsored Links



- Smith Hart, the oldest brother of WWE Hall of Famer, Bret Hart, was moved to hospice care as he battles cancer. Hart, 68, posted the following message on his Facebook account:

- For those wondering, Finn Balor was present backstage at Raw, but was simply not used on TV. As far as we know, he was supposed to be involved in a dark match or dark segment but we haven't had any reports yet so cannot confirm if he appeared or not.

Update: Balor did indeed show up after Raw went off the air, as per several people who wrote in. Here is a quick recap from reader Brian Voytek:

Balor was indeed used last night as Bray came out after the match and

attacked Rollins along with Samoa Joe, Balor came out with the save then

proceeded to do his music interaction in the ring with Rollins, then signed

autographs after.