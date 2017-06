Sponsored Links

-- Here are this week's Main Event taping results: Lince Dorado beat Drew Gulak

Bo Dallas beat Curt Hawkins -- After Raw went off air last night, Bray Wyatt came out and confronted Samoa Joe. After a bit of a faceoff, the two of them turned their attention and beat down Rollins until Finn Balor came out to make the save.

Balor and Rollins cleared the ring and hit their finishers before Balor showed Rollins how to do his pose.





