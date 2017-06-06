Update on Enzo/Cass Getting Attacked Storyline on Raw

- On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer speculated that the Enzo/Cass storyline could actually be either one of them as the attacker.

- As noted before, rumors have indicated that it was Cass attacking Enzo, which would eventually lead to a heel turn but on the flip side, it's also possible that Enzo was faking the previous incidents and could be the one turning heel instead.

- It was also suggested that WWE is leaving the option open-ended as apart from those two, the Revival and the Big Show are also being teased.




