Jeff Hardy Talks About Possibility Of Using "Broken" Gimmick In WWE

WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy recently appeared as a guest on Chris Jericho's Talk Is Jericho podcast. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On the "Broken Universe": "Oh, man, it's like ... it's like, not even outside the box. It's outside of a different box in a different room. I don't even mess with your box, man. I just do my own box and I'm going to get outside of that. It's gutsy to do something that's so different and it's cool because it seems like it really got over. You can't compare it to anything else. Like, that's really cool."

On using the possibility of using the "Broken" gimmick in WWE: "No [there hasn't been talk of doing so], because we did the Ring Of Honor pay-per-view. That's when we got the whole cease and desist letter. They said if we use it, 'we're going to sue you' and sue Ring Of Honor. I think Dish Network, they didn't air the pay-per-view because of the threat or whatever because it said the Broken Universe characters were specifically developed for Matt and Jeff Hardy and that is so far from the [truth]. Yeah, and even Billy Corgan. I love Billy, man. He was right out there with us, man, throughout two long nights of filming. Yeah, yeah, he almost owned it. And I think, honestly, I'd probably still be there now if it still would have worked out." Hardy "It's cool to hear people chant ['Brother Nero'] even here. Hopefully, one of these days, I will emerge as The Brother Nero."

