Vader Denies Retirement Rumors, Superstar Billy Graham Cured Of Disease
- WWE Hall Of Famer Superstar Billy Graham recently spoke with the folks at Hannibal TV (see above), confirming the news that he has been declared cured of Hepatitis C after having the blood disease for more than 25 years.
- Following reports on various websites that incorrectly interpreted a cryptic tweet posted by wrestling legend Vader on social media earlier this week, the decorated veteran took to Twitter again to deny reports claiming he is retiring from the ring.