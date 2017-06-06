Vader Denies Retirement Rumors, Superstar Billy Graham Cured Of Disease

Sponsored Links



- WWE Hall Of Famer Superstar Billy Graham recently spoke with the folks at Hannibal TV (see above), confirming the news that he has been declared cured of Hepatitis C after having the blood disease for more than 25 years.

- Following reports on various websites that incorrectly interpreted a cryptic tweet posted by wrestling legend Vader on social media earlier this week, the decorated veteran took to Twitter again to deny reports claiming he is retiring from the ring.

As usual some one got it wrong I have not wrestled my last match Lord wilinng not for yrs yet Love it when u got them guessing https://t.co/0s5ozMmDK5 — Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) June 5, 2017