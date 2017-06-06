Vader Denies Retirement Rumors, Superstar Billy Graham Cured Of Disease

- WWE Hall Of Famer Superstar Billy Graham recently spoke with the folks at Hannibal TV (see above), confirming the news that he has been declared cured of Hepatitis C after having the blood disease for more than 25 years.

- Following reports on various websites that incorrectly interpreted a cryptic tweet posted by wrestling legend Vader on social media earlier this week, the decorated veteran took to Twitter again to deny reports claiming he is retiring from the ring.




