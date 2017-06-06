Cena On Tonight Show, Bischoff Takes Shot At Russo, WWE Top 10

Sponsored Links



- Featured above courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel is the latest edition of their "WWE Top 10" web-series. In this installment, WWE looks at the top ten "Female Superstar Table Crashes."

- John Cena is scheduled to appear as a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday, June 9th. Cena will be promoting the second season of his reality show, American Grit, which airs on FOX.

- Eric Bischoff responded to a fan on Twitter who asked him for his thoughts regarding Vince Russo being negative about the current WWE product, while at the same time putting over the work at WCW's Bash At The Beach 2000 pay-per-view, which featured the infamous final appearance of Hulk Hogan in WCW after a controversial match with Jeff Jarrett.