WWE News & Notes: Cena's Return, Owens Fractures Thumb, Hardys Schedule

Sponsored Links



-- John Cena will officially return to WWE TV at Smackdown on July 4, the company confirmed tonight. He has not been seen since WrestleMania 34, but his addition will be a welcome boost to the brand's attendance, which as we previously reported was down in his absence.

-- Kevin Owens tweeted that he fractured his thumb but will not miss any in-ring action. In fact, the injury happened prior to Smackdown and seeing as how he was able to wrestle on the show, he will be fine to work through the injury.

-- Matt and Jeff Hardy are expected to work a lighter schedule for live events over the next few weeks as Matt's wife, Reby, is approaching her due date. The couple are expecting their second child.