Updated Lineup for WWE Money in the Bank: One More Match Added

-- Here is the updated WWE Money in the Bank card. The PPV airs live on Sunday, June 18 from St. Louis, MO.

WWE Title Match

Jinder Mahal vs. Randy Orton

Money in the Bank Ladder Match

AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens

Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Natalya vs. Tamina vs. Carmella

Smackdown Tag Team Title Match

The Usos vs. The New Day

Smackdown Women's Title Match

Naomi vs. Lana