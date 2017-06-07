WWE Advertising Both Raw and Smackdown Wrestlers for MSG Supershow

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on June 7, 2017 - 2:32am
-- As WWE usually likes to do at New York's famous Madison Square Garden, the company will be holding a supershow live event on July 7 that will feature wrestlers from both brands. While the house show is technically a Raw brand event, stars such as AJ Styles, Kevin Owens and Shinsuke Nakamura will be on hand competing in singles match.

-- The full card as it stands right now is below, from the MSG site:

ROMAN REIGNS VS.BRAY WYATT - FIRST TIME AT MSG!

AJ STYLES VS.KEVIN OWENS - WWE UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

DEAN AMBROSE VS.THE MIZ (WITH MARYSE) - WWE INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

THE HARDY BOYZ VS.CESARO & SHEAMUS - WWE RAW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

SETH ROLLINS VS.SAMOA JOE

SHINSUKE NAKAMURA MAKES HIS MSG DEBUT VS.DOLPH ZIGGLER

FINN BALOR MAKES HIS MSG DEBUT VS.KARL ANDERSON (WITH LUKE GALLOWS)

BAYLEY, SASHA BANKS & MICKIE JAMES VS. ALEXA BLISS, NIA JAX & ALICIA FOX

AUSTIN ARIES VS. NEVILLE - WWE CRUISERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

R-TRUTH VS.GOLDUST

AND MANY MORE!

**CARD SUBJECT TO CHANGE**




