WWE Advertising Both Raw and Smackdown Wrestlers for MSG Supershow

-- As WWE usually likes to do at New York's famous Madison Square Garden, the company will be holding a supershow live event on July 7 that will feature wrestlers from both brands. While the house show is technically a Raw brand event, stars such as AJ Styles, Kevin Owens and Shinsuke Nakamura will be on hand competing in singles match.

-- The full card as it stands right now is below, from the MSG site: