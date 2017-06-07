Jason Jordan On Considering A Career In Dentistry, Dusty Rhodes & More

Sponsored Links



WWE Superstar Jason Jordan recently spoke with The Miami Herald for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On considering a career in dentistry while in WWE developmental: "[Chuckle] The thought actually crossed my mind, when I was in FCW [WWE's developmental]. We threw out a lot of different character ideas, and for me, being there for so long, you have to throw a lot of things against the wall. That was something that definitely ran through my mind at some point."

On the influence Dusty Rhodes had on his career: "[Dusty] definitely helped me get me to the point where I am now. He's somebody who's always believed in me, and he's had a huge influence on my career. Also, he's the whole reason why Chad and I were put together. It was his idea, and we definitely owe Dusty Rhodes a huge thank you, because if it wasn't for him, there might not be an American Alpha."

On the tag-team landscape on the SmackDown Live brand: "I think the SmackDown tag division is really getting some steam going. I think there were some trades that switched things up, with the superstar shake-up [in April], and I think we're really getting some steam going. It's been a really competitive division, and hopefully there are more things to come as far as the tag division on SmackDown."

Check out the complete Jason Jordan interview at MiamiHerald.com.