NXT Preview For Tonight (6/7): No Way Jose vs. Killian Dain

WWE returns this evening with a new, taped episode of NXT TV on the WWE Network.

WWE.com features the following preview for this week's edition of NXT TV:

NXT preview, June 7, 2017: No Way Jose collides with The Beast of Belfast An action-packed episode of NXT awaits as No Way Jose goes head-to-head against SAnitY’s Killian Dain, Hideo Itami battles Oney Lorcan and NXT Champion Bobby Roode makes his triumphant return.

The following matches are scheduled for tonight's show: