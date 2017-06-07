NXT Preview For Tonight (6/7): No Way Jose vs. Killian Dain

WWE returns this evening with a new, taped episode of NXT TV on the WWE Network.

WWE.com features the following preview for this week's edition of NXT TV:

NXT preview, June 7, 2017: No Way Jose collides with The Beast of Belfast

An action-packed episode of NXT awaits as No Way Jose goes head-to-head against SAnitY’s Killian Dain, Hideo Itami battles Oney Lorcan and NXT Champion Bobby Roode makes his triumphant return.

The following matches are scheduled for tonight's show:

* Peyton Royce vs. Sarah Logan
* Heavy Machinery vs. Lars Sullivan & Dylan Miley
* No Way Jose vs. Killian Dain
* Hideo Itami vs. Oney Lorcan




