Orton Talks About Feeling Old (Video), Steve Austin Interviews UFC Legend

Submitted by Matt Boone on June 7, 2017 - 2:47pm
- WWE released the above clip from the latest episode of "Table For 3," which features Randy Orton, Bruno Sammartino and Ric Flair and is available now via the WWE Network. In the video above, "The Viper" talks about feeling old.

- As advertised, WWE Hall Of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin interviewed UFC Hall Of Famer Pat Miletich on the latest edition of his "Steve Austin Show" podcast. The official description for the episode, which is available now at PodcastOne.com, reads as follows:

UFC Hall of Famer Pat Miletich

UFC Hall of Famer Pat Miletich has plenty of stories about his incredible career in the octagon! He breaks down his training regimen & pre-fight strategies from his fighting days, and reveals the hard lesson he learned from his first amateur kickboxing match in Chicago! He also loves fishing, takes pilot lessons & is training hard for the upcoming Leadville Trail 100 (a high altitude, ultramarathon through the heart of the Rocky Mountains in Colorado).




