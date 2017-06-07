Orton Talks About Feeling Old (Video), Steve Austin Interviews UFC Legend

Sponsored Links



- WWE released the above clip from the latest episode of "Table For 3," which features Randy Orton, Bruno Sammartino and Ric Flair and is available now via the WWE Network. In the video above, "The Viper" talks about feeling old.

- As advertised, WWE Hall Of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin interviewed UFC Hall Of Famer Pat Miletich on the latest edition of his "Steve Austin Show" podcast. The official description for the episode, which is available now at PodcastOne.com, reads as follows: