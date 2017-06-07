Alberto El Patron On Fan Reaction To Impact Debut, Expanding Into India

Sponsored Links



Impact Wrestling star Alberto El Patron (aka Alberto Del Rio) recently spoke with Akhilesh Gannavarapu of WrestlingInc.com for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On the fan reaction to his Impact Wrestling debut: "Oh, all the fans' welcoming made me very happy. All my videos in the first week with Impact Wrestling went viral. We had more than 4 million viewers - people were just happy. People were talking about it for days, for weeks, because nobody expected to see me at Impact, especially because of all the rumors that said that I was going back to WWE. So for me to be there, make an impact and face Bobby Lashley, becoming the champion on the very first night, it was phenomenal."

On his past experiences in India and his thoughts on the pro wrestling market expanding in the area: "I'm a third generation wrestler. A guy who has seen it all, accomplished it all everywhere. A guy who has worked for the most important companies around the world, and was the champion in each and every one of them.

"I'm telling you this - India is the perfect market for pro wrestling, because there is a lot of passion and love for the sport. This is my second time in India, and I can feel and see how passionate the Indian fans are for pro wrestling. I come from a third world country, from Mexico, where there isn't too much money - we don't have too much money. But we never regret something we manage - we go and spend the money we have in order to be entertained.

"So I can compare India with my country, Mexico. We might not have a lot of money like countries - like Germany, or United States or Spain, but we work hard every single day, to get the things that we like, and to spend money on the things that we like. So, India is a big market - for Impact Wrestling, they want to see us here, and we want to be here. As long as the Indian fans continue to support Impact Wrestling, we will continue to come down here."

Check out the complete Alberto El Patron interview at WrestlingInc.com.