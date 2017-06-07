Smackdown Viewership for Last Night's Show Stays Even

Sponsored Links



-- Last night's Smackdown Live generated 2.349 million viewers, which is virtually identical to the week before, which got 2.350 million. There was no competition from either the NBA or NHL playoffs.

-- Smackdown ranked #6 on the night on cable in terms of total viewers but finished first in the 18-49 demographic.

-- Smackdown is up 8% year-over-year, but that increase is a bit misleading because the show one year ago was still being taped on Tuesday and airing on Thursday. The real comparison will begin in July when year-over-year comparisons will both be for "live" shows and by the looks of it, there will be a decrease.