Linda McMahon Talks About The Rock Possibly Running For U.S. President

Submitted by Matt Boone on June 8, 2017 - 11:08am
Linda McMahon, who currently serves as the Head of the United States Small Business Administration under President Donald Trump, recently spoke with Katie Couric of Yahoo! News.

Among other topics, Linda spoke about Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's rumored future political aspirations.

"Dwayne do your homework really, really carefully so you're up on all the things you want to talk about," said the former WWE CEO.

"He's a very, bright smart ... I can still call him a young man ... he's about my son's age so that's about right," McMahon added. "He's very passionate about what he does and he's had some great success and from what I've heard, I think he wants to give back. Now I'm not sure what all the different roads that would take but if he would decide to do this I think he would be all in."

Regarding whether or not The Rock would make a good United States President, Linda offered the following response.

"Time will tell. Wouldn't you be open to anyone who is willing to run for President and who wants to do a really good job for your country? I think you have to be open."

Check out the complete Katie Couric interview with Linda McMahon above or at Yahoo! News.

H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.




