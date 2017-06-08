Jim Ross Talks About Samoa Joe/Lesnar, Aries vs. Neville, Bliss

Sponsored Links



WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross updated the blog at his official website, JRsBarBQ.com, this week. Below are some of the highlights.

On Samoa Joe becoming number one contender to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar: "Samoa Joe getting his long awaited bout with Brock Lesnar is a stellar booking IMO and one that I endorsed at our RINGSIDE Show the night before WM31 in San Jose when Joe was my guest at our RINGSIDE Show. Some naysayers are already questioning this booking which is a head scratcher as some feel that Joe is being positioned for merely a one off against Lesnar which, if true, is not the end of the world by the way for anyone involved. I say that the Lesnar-Joe match will receive plenty of talk/hype over the next several weeks and that the two, physically demanding athletes will provide us a tremendous one on one main event in Dallas. I am personally looking forward to this match as much as any match I can recall this year and will tell you that it is an announcer's dream to be privileged to call a bout like this."

On the Neville vs. Austin Aries WWE Cruiserweight Championship match at Extreme Rules 2017: "Enjoyed Neville vs. Aries a great deal as they told a compelling story while following the title changing steel cage match featuring the Hardy's vs Sheamus & Cesaro. Once fans better understand who these Cruiserweights are and can make an emotional investment into their TV personas, these talented athletes will begin to move up the ladder of perception, without question. It takes time and the more quality minutes these specific talents receive and take advantage of the better it will be for the 205 pound division. Neville and Aries are as talented as any wrestler in the WWE, in my opinion. Loved the realistically utilized submission finish in this bout too. Thanks to UFC, etc, losing by submission has a totally different connotation than it had years ago when it was extremely rare to see any fan favorite lose by submission."

On comparing Alexa Bliss's title reign to the legendary Buddy Rogers: "I compared Alexa Bliss personality and 'feel' to that of the late, great Buddy Rogers who was a undersized blonde who had miles of charisma and who people put their eyes on the minute that the original 'Nature Boy' walked through the curtain. Alexa has that same 'I can't take my eyes off of her' persona or so it seems. She and Bayley had a tough assignment with Kendo stick stipulation but they persevered."

