More on Brock Lesnar's Schedule for the Next Few Weeks & Upcoming Matches

As WWE is promoting, Brock Lesnar is due back on Raw this coming Monday 6/12 - his first appearance on TV since WrestleMania 33. He isn't scheduled for the 6/19 Raw in Evansville, but appearances are planned for 6/26 in Los Angeles and 7/3 in Phoenix in order to build towards his match against Samoa Joe.





The plan at this time remains for Lesnar vs. Joe to be a one-time match, with Brock's opponents after that expected to be Braun Strowman at SummerSlam and matches against both Seth Rollins and Finn Balor for the second half of the year before facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34. However, "market conditions" and injuries could of course easily change these plans. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





