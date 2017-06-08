WWE Rumors: Possible Storyline for John Cena's Return to TV

Sponsored Links



-- With John Cena set to return next month, there was discussions at one point last month to immediately put him into a segment with Jinder Mahal. This would have been a natural development with Cena set to return on the 4th of July in sort of a patriotic showdown with Mahal, who is constantly pushing his Indian background.

-- Whether this develops into a longer term storyline or even still happens remains to be seen as the plan was to keep the WWE Title on Mahal for several weeks, if not months, as a way to legitimize his status as a top guy and to help further push into the Indian market.