The intention for Lana's new character was for it to be a heel but with the gimmick she has, it's pretty much a lock that she will end up being a babyface.





Lana has been inserted into the role that was originally envisioned for Eva Marie (and then later on, considered for Emma/Emmalina) but the former has left the company and the latter was repackaged. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





