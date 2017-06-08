WWE Gave Their Talent Lessons This Week in Protecting Their Online Accounts

Sponsored Links

WWE held what appears to be presentations or meetings with wrestlers on Raw and Smackdown before TVs this week regarding the security of their online social media accounts. This was a result in recent months of several of the women experiencing breaches where private nude photos were released without authorization.





The talent were taught how people could get access to their accounts and what steps they should take to ensure that their private accounts remain private and to minimize the threats of a breach. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more