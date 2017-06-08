Mojo Rawley Talks Loss To Jinder Mahal, Changes On The Horizon

Sponsored Links



WWE Superstar and this year's Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner Mojo Rawley recently appeared on "Talking Smack," the official post-show for SmackDown Live, which airs on WWE's various social media channels, as well as the WWE Network every Tuesday evening. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On his recent loss to WWE Champion Jinder Mahal: "I think I had a lot of momentum going. I was on a roll. I asked for the match tonight. Shane [McMahon], thank you again for granting me the opportunity and regardless I didn't get the job done. And now it's time to kind of refocus, regroup, go back to the drawing board, but hat's off to Jinder, I've got to say."

On how Mahal is different today than the man he faced in the past: "He's a bit of a different dude these days from when I had my last match with him and I beat him. He's a lot meaner now, he's a lot more aggressive, and probably more importantly than any of that, I mean, the guy [has] got the strength of a nation behind him, one of the biggest nations in the world and you can kind of tell that there's that intangible presence about him, just a little different than it was before."

On how he will grow from his loss to Mahal and how some changes for himself might be on the horizon: "I have a lot of shortcomings. I'm aware of that. I work on those things. But I have a lot of things that got me here. I just won at WrestleMania in my first one. I can't let a loss like today end me, change everything that I do, man. This is life right here. This is what happens. You get knocked down. You've got to step back up. How are you going to handle a loss? This is what Mojo Rawley is all about."

Check out the complete episode of Talking Smack featuring the Mojo Rawley interview via the WWE Network.

H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above Mojo Rawley quotes from "Talking Smack."