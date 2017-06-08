"Road Dogg" Speaks on Women's MITB Match, Who He Wants on Smackdown, more

Sponsored Links



X-Pac on Samoa Joe vs Brock Lesnar and always knowing Joe would be in the WWE:At one point he never thought he would end up there. Always knew he would, I always figure somebody that has an incredible amount of talent and things like that to offer will eventually end up there.”

X-Pac on Chatting wrestling with Sylvester Stallone: We were talking about when Steve Austin broke his neck when he speared him through something. He (Steve Austin) speared him (Sylvester Stallone) through something in a fight scene for Expendables and he broke his neck he had to have fused vertebrae.

Road Dogg on the Women’s Money In The Bank Match: it was an easy thing to want to do it but then we got to think about okay well dang what if one of these girls gets hurt on this ladder match what if something happens and is that on me? So it was a big talk with the girls to make sure that they were all game for it and of course, they were. It's all about making history now.

Road Dogg on if the Women’s Money In The Bank can go between brands: At this point, it’s going to be solely for SmackDown and so that’s the decision that was made and I think that’s okay because we want to keep the integrity of the brand extension.

Road Dogg on who he wants to bring up to SmackDown: I would love to have Asuka. I think she is a huge star down at NXT and I think she can be an even huger star at the next level. So I’d love to have her. I love Bobby Roode as a human being known him for years in TNA and nowhere (WWE) too you know it’s weird to say but AJ Styles is just getting better and better so I’m really really glad to have gotten him and to have kept him… I like those Authors of Pain they’re a big young group of guys really willing to learn and willing to perform and they’re just getting better and better they’re instincts are good they’re timing is good for a couple of big dudes. It seems like everyone down there (NXT) is doing really well. You know I was really glad to get Tye Dillinger he’s a great guy.

Road Dogg on his Mother's health: She is my ideal role model for my life and that’s why when I talked about getting back to the man or the person that my momma raised it's very important to me that I remain that person because man she has the faith of a child and now she’s in the early stages of Dementia and kind of Alzheimer’s but she’s the happiest woman in the world she wakes up every morning singing like gospel songs and she believes.