Various News & Notes: Lana's First Match, Politician Uses Doctored Rock Photo, ICW/WWE

Sponsored Links



-- In the preview for the Women's Title match at Money in the Bank later this month, WWE confirmed that the match will be Lana's first Smackdown match so it doesn't look like she'll be competing at TVs to shake off any ring rust. In fact, to the best of our memory, she has only wrestled once in a multi-woman tag team match at WrestleMania 32 so this would be her singles debut.

-- A Las Vegas judge running for re-election in Municipal Court pulled off a pretty lame act, photoshopping a picture of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on a poster as part of her campaign. The judge apparently knows The Rock but did not get permission to use the photo or his endorsement and so it was quickly removed but you can see it here.

-- Insane Championship Wrestling has removed its content fro the Fite App, fueling speculation that this move is related to some sort of deal with WWE. WWE's CEO George Barrios recently mentioned on a conference call that the company was looking to work with ICW for content on the WWE Network.