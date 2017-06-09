WWE Extreme Rules Attendance; News on When Finishes Were Decided

Sponsored Links

WWE's Extreme Rules drew a sellout crowd of 8,700 to the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD.





It appears the results of the Extreme Rules matches were all decided by Friday, as "smart money" came in and was backing all the eventual winners. More smart money came in by Sunday afternoon at which time the winners all had huge odds. Based on these trends, it's obvious that those in power definitely knew who the winners would be in advance of Sunday. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





