Update on David Otunga, Booker T & Raw Announce Team

Sponsored Links

In a slight correction on the Raw announcing team, David Otunga was at the recent Extreme Rules PPV simply because he had a day off from shooting. That is why he appeared on the pre-show while Booker T did the actual PPV and Raw the next night.





Otunga will be back full-time with WWE in a few weeks but it remains to be seen what decision the company will make because while Booker T was only intended to be a fill-in while Otunga was off filming, the general consensus is that Booker been better in the role. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more