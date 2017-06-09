News on Impact Wrestling Paying Fans to Attend Tapings in India, more

- With Impact Wrestling's recent tapings in India, the company actually held the shows in a TV studio that held about 500 people. Everyone in the audience was actually paid between 250-400 rupees (approximately $3.80 - $7.60) to attend and fans were clearly instructed on who to cheer for and who to boo. They were also told the heroes would be entering from the right side and the villains from the left and mainly did a good job following these directions.

- For those wondering, Sonjay Dutt winning the X itle from Low Ki in India was not in any way related to WWE's move to put their title on Jinder Mahal.

- Impact Wrestling's decision to give Dutt the title reportedly was made way back in March before WWE even started pushing Mahal.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com




