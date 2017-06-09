Chris Jericho On Origins Of "The List" & "Stupid Idiot" Catchphrase

Sponsored Links



As noted, WWE Superstar Chris Jericho recently appeared as a guest on Rock 100.5's Bailey And Southside Show for an interview. Below are some additional highlights.

On the origins of "The List" storyline during his most recent WWE run: "Working with this guys who's a writer in the WWE named Jimmy Jacobs. He used to be a [pro] wrestler. He came up to me one day and said, 'what if we do something where you put somebody on this list?' I'm like, 'I knew this guy once who had a list of people he didn't like.' I'm like, 'oh, that sounds funny.' So I said it and it kind of got a reaction." Jericho said, "the whole concept of The List went through the roof. The List is more popular than 85% of the guys on the show. The List is more popular than I am! And you just never know what's going to make an impression with fans."

On his "stupid idiot" catchphrase and Vince McMahon's reaction to it: "They're chanting it now, 'stupid idiot' and I remember when I started saying that, Vince was like, 'nobody could say this, nobody can get away with this, but you can. You're the only guy in the world who could do this' because when I started using 'stupid idiot,' it got heat. I would call the fans, 'you're a stupid idiots' and they'd be like, 'boo!' and then, like everything else, suddenly people loved it."

