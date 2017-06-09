The Lawcast Ep. 11 - WCW Great American Bash 1989 is the Best and the Worst of the 80s (Mostly Best)

Sponsored Links



Hello cats and kittens, and welcome to a new episode of the Lawcast! This week we're going all the way back to before a lot of you were alive, (i'm so old,) and talking about a show generally considered to be one of the best of all time, WCW Great American Bash 89! There is so, so much interesting stuff to talk about, from the NWA to WCW transition, to the amazing glut of talent collected here, plus peak Great Muta and a wild and amazing main event. But mostly Cewsh just wants to talk about the fat kid Frisbee toss.

