Austin Aries On Signing With WWE, Doing Commentary, Neville & More

WWE Superstar Austin Aries recently appeared as a guest on the Ring Rust Radio podcast. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On maintaining his diet while on the road with WWE: "I think if you’re trying to be mindful of eating well on the road, it can be difficult no matter what. Your choices at midnight or one o’clock in some of the smaller towns when we are getting out of shows aren’t going to be the best choices for eating healthy no matter what your dietary choices or restrictions are. So, I think the important part is to always be prepared. I always try to carry some stuff with me so if can’t find some food around me, I’m not stuck in that position of having to make a bad choice. I think the hardest part is just the dedication to it. Once you decide it’s important to you, it becomes easier to do because you are invested in it. I love pizza hands down. It’s kind of cool because I feel like I have a little more leeway to cheat more often because even bad vegan food isn’t as bad as the alternative. So even a vegan pizza, I could still eat a healthier version of a pizza and still feel like I’m cheating, but not completely jumping off the deep end so to speak. I like waffles, but even that I try to buy the vegan version. I like nice food. Some people like cars, nice clothes, a nice house, and I like that stuff, but I like nice foods. So, I will spend a little bit more money on quality and nice food compared to cheaper, easier and faster stuff."

On the process of signing with WWE and if he has enjoyed his time with the company thus far: "The signing process can be a little drawn out obviously. From initial contact and finding if there’s interest and having some meetings, where you fit in, what the opportunity is, and then being such a large entity there’s a lot of paperwork and stuff involved with background checks. It’s a drawn-out process, but it’s well worth it obviously because once you get there, it is the pinnacle of what we do. I have been fortunate to perform for lots of different companies in different promotions all over the place, but at the end of the day, this is the top of the iceberg. To finally achieve that after my journey was rewarding and created a whole new opportunity for me in front of a larger fan base and people who maybe don’t know anything about Austin Aries and here’s the opportunity for them to find out."

On what is next for him after coming up short in his attempt to win the WWE Cruiserweight Championship: "Right now, I feel like I’m at a point where I am reflecting and just trying to figure out what my next move is. I have put a lot of energy and focus into capturing the Cruiserweight Championship but obviously, I didn’t get the job done. So, I am not really sure what my next move is. I think right now I am going to take a step back, see what the landscape in front of me and see where I fit in best moving forward."

On how his recent matches with Neville have been received by management and other WWE talents: "We’ve gotten a lot of really positive feedback from a number of people back there whose opinions I hold very high. I think Neville; he’s at a different level right now. He’s really rejuvenated and I’ve enjoyed competing with him in there. I think we got the same chip on our shoulder and were out there to prove the same thing to the same people likely. We just have a maybe difference of opinion of how you get there right now. Our beef so to speak, to use a totally bad pun for a vegan, was really just based on respect. Respect we don’t feel we get. It’s cliché but it really was nothing personal. As much as it was, it was just two real stubborn competitive dudes to go out and prove who the best is. I will tip my hat to him, right now he’s at a different level physically. He’s in his prime and he’s found something in this reincarnated himself that’s taken him to a new level. I just have to tip my hat to him. I like to consider myself a measuring stick at points in my career and I’ve matched up with him three times and he measured up each and every time to each and every inch."

On his work as a color commentator and if he would like to do more announcing in the future: "I had a lot of fun doing that and it was a new opportunity for me. I learned a lot and I got to work with some cool people that I would never have had the chance to work with as an in-ring competitor. A lot of respect for what those guys do. There’s a lot going on that people don’t know about in those headsets while those guys are trying to manage while they are also trying to narrate a story. I think at a certain point when the time is right, if that opportunity is there for me, it’s something I would like to pursue."

Check out the complete Austin Aries interview at BlogTalkRadio.com.