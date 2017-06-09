Austin Aries Addresses Injury Rumors, Taking Time Off From WWE

Sponsored Links



WWE Superstar Austin Aries recently appeared as a guest on "Busted Open Radio." During his appearance on the show, the WWE Superstar revealed that he is dealing with some nagging injuries and will be taking some time off as a result.

"I've got some stuff going on, but just to be fair you could probably say that for a lot of the locker room," said Aries. "It's kind of part of what we do, I don't think anyone is ever 100%."

Aries continued, revealing that he will be taking a hiatus from WWE to allow himself to heal and to take care of some other issues.

"So I got a couple things going on and obviously at this point it might be a good time to take a little break," Aries added. "Which really could consist of two days to just adjust some of those things, try and get my mind and my body right and then come back and figure out what's gonna be next and what the direction's gonna be."

