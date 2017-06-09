Josh Mathews Talks TNA Slammiversary, Scott Steiner, Fans Booing Him

Impact Wrestling announcer Josh Mathews recently spoke with Sports Keeda for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On the possibility of Scott Steiner appearing in India: "You never know when Scott's going to show up. That was the beauty of getting a tag team partner like Scott Steiner, and we're going to have an incredible match at Slammiversary, We're going to win obviously and defeat Joseph Park and JB [Jeremy Borash], but you never know when Scott's going to pop up."

On if Abyss or Joseph Park shows up at TNA Slammiversary: "If Abyss or Joseph Park or JB or whoever shows up, it doesn't matter. Scott Steiner and I are going to eviscerate them completely. It's going to be an annihilation of epic proportions live on Pay-Per-View."

On fans booing him at the Impact Zone in Orlando: "I don't know what all that's about! I think that they love me so much and they're jealous because they want to be like me, but they can't."

Check out the complete Josh Mathews interview at SportsKeeda.com.




