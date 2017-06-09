Naomi Talks About Pitching Feel The Glow Gimmick, Total Divas & More

Sponsored Links



WWE Superstar Naomi recently spoke with Chuck Carroll of CBS Sports for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On pitching the concept for her Feel The Glow gimmick in WWE: "It maybe took me about two years. Back in 2014, I had the idea and wanted to do it, but it wasn't the right time. … I went at it and stayed persistent about it, because a lot of people didn't think it would work it, didn't like it, didn't understand it, didn't know what it meant. That was the hardest part, just convincing the higher-ups to just let me try it.

"Originally, I didn't want to use black lights, because I wanted to literally glow in the dark. I didn't want to have light on me. But it just didn't work, and that's when we got the idea of using the black light. … Not only that, but finally getting that far and starting to doubt myself. It was like if this doesn't work I don't know what there is for me after that. I put so much time and effort into this working, I never thought: what happens if I go out there and I just bomb?"

On the upcoming season of WWE Total Divas: "Oh, yeah. I just got the info this week. So, I will be back on this season. Thank goodness, because I probably would have blown a gasket if I was off another season. Yes, we are on this season, and we have so much for y'all this season. There are a lot of changes and a lot going on in our lives right now outside of work."

